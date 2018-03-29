Looking to enjoy the outdoors this long weekend? Saturday will have the best of the weather
If you're looking to enjoy the outdoors this Easter weekend, you should make the most of Friday and Saturday, according to the latest forecast.
And we shouldn't receive another visit from the snow, despite weather reports earlier in the week.
Met Éireann's Matthew Martin has reported a "good deal of dry weather" for earlier in the weekend, but said the country will experience rain on Sunday and Monday.
And, although the sun may make an appearance at the weekend, the temperatures will remain low.
"It is looking to be cold and showery for today and the Easter weekend," she said.
"There will be lengthy, dry periods, particularly on Saturday."
Mr Martin said the showers today will be "heavy and prolonged", with a "risk of hail and thunder".
Temperatures will be as low as minus 2 degrees tonight, with frost in sheltered places.
Friday will have "decent, sunny spells", but also scattered showers.
Temperatures will tip 9 degrees.
Saturday is arguably the best day of the weekend, with a "good deal of dry weather" predicted.
"There will be good, sunny spells but also some isolated showers. It will be a chilly day, with top temperatures between six and nine degrees," Mr Martin said.
"Finally, Easter Sunday will be mostly dry with isolated showers at first. A band of rain in the south will extend northwards on Sunday night."
Online Editors