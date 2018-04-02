Met Eireann has forecast that showery conditions will persist for much of the week.

Keep the brolly handy - unsettled weather and heavy showers to continue for most of the week

A status yellow weather warning is currently in place for the entire country as Ireland is set to be battered with heavy showers and strong winds for Easter Monday. The warning came into effect at 6pm on Sunday and will remain in place until 6pm today.

Rain will gradually clear in many parts to sunshine and showers during the morning, and after a cold start it will turn a bit milder this afternoon. However in the north it will stay cold and damp today with wintry falls on high ground.

Radar image below at 05:25 Local time. pic.twitter.com/uzSAxfDvNu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 2, 2018

Met Eireann has said there's a risk of east and northeast winds turning gale-force this afternoon. A heavy rainfall weather warning was also issued for counties Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford as total rainfalls of between 25 to 40mm are expected. The weather warning is in place until midday today.

AA Roadwatch have warned motorists to take care on the roads this morning as conditions are mostly wet on routes across the country, particularly around parts of the midlands and south-east. April is considered a "transitional month" by weather forecasters and as we enter the first week of the month, we can expect a mixed bag of showers, sunshine and... more showers.

Today, the rainy morning will clear to sunshine and showers in the south by this afternoon. However, it will remain dull and damp in the north with sleet and snow in higher ground. Showers are forecast later in the night with lowest temperatures of between 2C and 5C. It's a dry start to Tuesday as much of the country prepares to go back to work after the long weekend. There will be a few showers and outbreaks of rain in the west and north. Highest temperatures of between 9C and 12C are forecast for the day, while showers are forecast overnight.

Wednesday will see a mix of sunshine and showers. Some of the showers will turn heavy but it will become drier towards evening. Top temperatures of between 7 to 10C degrees are expected before it turns cold and frosty overnight with temperatures plunging to -3C. Thursday is expected to be mainly dry with "just a threat" of rain in the west, according to Met Eireann. Highest temperatures of between 8C and 9C degrees.

Meanwhile, Friday is expected to be another mixed bag of sunshine and showers with highest temperatures of between 9C and 13C degrees.

