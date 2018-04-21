IF you haven’t taken advantage of the hottest April in 15 years yet don’t hold off for another second as temperatures are set to drop from tonight.

It's the hottest April in 15 years - but don't wait another second and make the most of today

Droves of sun worshippers crowded the nation’s beaches, parks and beer gardens yesterday, as temperatures reached a high of 18C.

Dublin’s Phoenix Park and Cork’s Moorepark saw the highest recorded temperatures, both reaching mercury levels of 17.9C. Met Éireann forecaster Harm Luijkx told the Irish Independent that today will see highs of up to 19C. But showers will roll in from the west.

Vinny Everett from Lucan and his daughter, Sorcha (4) pictured this afternoon in the Phoenix Park enjoying the first heat and sunshine of 2018..Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

"Temperatures will then drop significantly tomorrow to about 10C-13C," he said. Sunday will also bring sunny spells with scattered blustery showers.

Donkeys enjoying the sunshine in Galway Photo: Eimear O'Connor

The further outlook for the early days of next week is for cool, fresh westerly breezes with sunny spells and scattered passing showers, some of which will turn heavier into Tuesday. It comes after Met Eireann launched a new app showing seven-day forecasts for the entire country

Edel Burke and her husband, Aidan from Leitrim with their children, Ellen (2 1/2) and Hayley (6mths) pictured this afternoon in the Phoenix Park enjoying the first heat and sunshine of 2018..Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

At the launch Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said: "As a nation, we are obsessed with the weather. "We are constantly talking about it.

"We are interested in what is going to be happening.

"Vitally [with the app] you will also be able to see the latest weather warnings for your county."

Head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said: "I've worked at Met Eireann over 30 years, and the change has been incredible, which is due to our improved meteorological models." She went on to describe the app as the "best forecast in the world".

