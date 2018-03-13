It's set to be a bitterly cold St Patrick's weekend - and snow could make a return

The national forecaster has predicted cold temperatures and snow showers for the St Patrick's Day weekend, just two weeks after the 'Beast from the East' departed.

While Ireland is now enjoying milder than average temperatures for this time of year, with a feeling of spring in the year, Met Eireann has said that conditions will turn much colder again.

A Met Eireann spokesperson told Independent.ie "it's too early to say", but early conditions indicate there's a risk of snow over the St Patrick's Day weekend as freezing northeasterly Scandinavian winds travel our way. According to the forecast, St Patrick's Day is set to be dry in many areas with scattered snow showers along the eastern coastal counties and along the south coast.

Highest temperatures will be between 1C and 2C degrees in the north and east and 5C and 6C degrees along the west and south coast. Saturday night will be very cold and frosty with scattered snow showers, mainly across the eastern half of the country.

It will continue to be cold with scattered snow showers, mostly in Leinster and along the eastern half of Munster. So ...no need for alarm just yet but something is stirring for next weekend. Could #BeastFromTheEast could be making a come back?! Early tracking models for next Sunday 18th. Nothing comfirmed. Will be keeping a close eye!! pic.twitter.com/Dno2TAnEGC — Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) March 11, 2018 TV3 weatherman Deric O hArtagain caused a stir online when he posted a graphic indicating that Ireland could experience lowest temperatures of minus 8 degrees on Sunday.

“So... no need for alarm just yet but something is stirring for next weekend. Could BeastFromTheEast could be making a come back?! Early tracking models for next Sunday 18th. Nothing confirmed. Will be keeping a close eye!!,” he posted on Twitter. However, Met Eireann are currently predicting temperatures of between 1C and 4C degrees for Sunday but warned it will be a cold and frosty night.

Meanwhile, this morning will be quite cold. Many areas will be dry with highest temperatures of 7C and 10C degrees.

Tonight will be cold and wet with widespread rain, especially in Munster, with temperatures between 4C and 8C.

Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning with "very wet and windy" conditions for Wednesday. There's a risk of localised flooding along the southern half of the country. The weather warning will be valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

STATUS YELLOW

Weather Advisory for Munster and Leinster.

Details here https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/T5KYuctykK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 12, 2018 It will feel mild, however, with temperatures between 9C and 12C degrees. Thursday will have a few bright spells, but will be mostly cloudy and will have occasional outbreaks of showery rain. Temperatures will be between 9C and 12C degrees.

Friday will be a lot cooler with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers and highest temperatures of 7C and 11C.

