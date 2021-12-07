The Coast Guard has appealed to the public not to go swimming or engage in any dangerous activity today.

“It’s an appeal to people’s common sense, stay indoors and don’t engage in the type of activity that they might otherwise do on a normal winter day,” deputy director of the Coast Guard Gerard O’Flynn said. .

He said if a helicopter is saving someone from the sea, it could be taken away from another emergency that was unavoidable.

Keith Leonard, chair of the State’s national emergency coordination group, said the Defence Forces and Civil Defence are on stand-by to assist local authorities and emergency services.

Read More

“Local authorities have been preparing since last Friday by putting up sand bags and temporary flood defences,” he said.

“Defence forces and civil defence are on stand by and ready to assist the local authorities and emergency services in what no doubt will be a very busy day today for all the emergency services and local responses.

“We are planning for the response phase which will be today and life safety issues and operations and they will be the key focus for today and then as we move to tomorrow it will be the recovery and clean up operation we have no doubt there will be very significant number of trees down across the country.”

He asked people to make sure they’ve taken in anything from the garden that could be hazardous.

“The key piece, and we would’ve hoped people did it yesterday, but, clear anything that could become a missile in high winds,” he said.

Damien McCallion of the HSE said it is possible there may be some delays with ambulances as road conditions are poor.

“There may be some delays so think carefully before making that emergency call today,” he said.

In Status Red areas all testing and vaccination centres are closed today along with community services including primary care appointments and day services.

In the yellow and orange areas Mr McCallion said “local assessments have been undertaken in some sights like sites that are on very high locations or where there is tented sites, so what I will advise people to do is check HSE.ie/Stormbarra to make sure they don’t make any unnecessary journeys.

He said those that had appointments for today that were cancelled will be rescheduled for as soon as possible.

Mr McCallion said he hopes the services will be back up and functioning tomorrow.

He added: “If that changes throughout the day we will adjust our plans accordingly.”