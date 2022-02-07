It’s a dry and bright Monday – but freezing conditions are on the way

Frost, ice, sleet and even snow are expected in parts of the country this week. Photo: Brian Farrell

Drizzle, mist and fog hanging over parts of the nation will largely clear this Monday to leave a mainly dry day with the possibility of sunny spells in the afternoon.

The nice weather will not last too long, though, as frost, ice and even the possibility of snow in Ulster will sweep in midweek.

Monday will be mainly dry but towards the evening, rain and drizzle will return to northwestern parts of the country. Overall, it will be a mild day with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Monday night will be mild with a band of rain in the northwest moving southeastwards during the night but staying dry for much of south Munster and south Leinster.

Tuesday will be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent over south Connacht, north Munster and north Leinster. It will be drier over northern parts and it will probably hold fairly dry, too, along the south coast with highs of 9-13 degrees.

It will turn colder on Wednesday with the chance of sleet and even snow in Ulster on high ground as temperatures dip. Good sunny spells will develop along with scattered showers, mainly over Connacht and Ulster with some falls of sleet and with some snow possible on high ground in Ulster.

“Good sunny spells will extend further south through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees generally in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, stronger in the west and north,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Temperatures will dip below freezing on Wednesday night with frost developing in places before another dry and bright start to Thursday.

“During the day, there will be plenty of sunshine but showers will become more widespread, turning heavy at times in parts of the northwest with further falls of sleet likely along with snow on high ground in Ulster. There is also the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 5-8 degrees in mostly moderate west to northwest winds,” the forecaster said.

It will turn very cold overnight with clear skies as showers become isolated and temperatures fall to -3 to with widespread frost and icy developing.

Friday will start with icy stretches with good sunshine before cloudier conditions build from the west throughout the day.

Friday will be a cold day with highs of 5-8 degrees but it’s believed next weekend will be milder than midweek but will bring more showery conditions on Saturday and Sunday.