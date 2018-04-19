AFTER a seemingly never-ending winter it is time to dust down the barbecue - but be quick about it.

Is the seemingly never-ending winter finally over? Temperatures hit 20C so it may be time to dust down the barbecue

Temperatures in the high teens are forecast for the next few days but it looks like the weekend will see a return to cooler conditions and a few showers.

Yesterday saw the mercury touch 20C in Dublin's Phoenix Park and the good news is that Met Eireann predict that temperatures will remain warm for the next few days. Temperatures are expected to go as high as 19C in parts of the country and even places that started the day in cloudy conditions will gradually clear to enjoy a bright and warm day.

Night time temperatures across the country will dip to between 3-6C so Friday morning could see a touch of grass frost in some areas. Friday looks set to be another dry day with sunny spells and temperatures in the afternoon will range between 13C and 19C.

However, the north and northwest of the country may experience some drizzle. Met Eireann say Saturday will be 'warm and humid' but it will become cloudier as the day wears on, with showers of rain spreading from the south across the country.

And Sunday is set to be much cooler, with Atlantic conditions bringing temperatures down into the 10C to 13C range, accompanied with yet more showers. Meanwhile, Met Éireann’s launched of new site showing seven day forecasts for the entire country yesterday.

At the launch Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said: "As a nation, we are obsessed with the weather."

“We are constantly talking about it. We are interested in what is going to be happening. Vitally you will also be able to see the latest weather warnings for your county."

“Parish by Parish, town by town, village by village, you can get a detailed seven day forecast ahead,” said Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack. “I've worked at Met Éireann over 30 years, and the change has been incredible, which is due to our improved meteorological models."

She also described the app as the “best forecast in the world".

