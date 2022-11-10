Irish weather: Yellow wind warning in place for three counties

A yellow wind warning is now in place for three counties, while Met Éireann said today will be a mild day with a mix of dry spells and rain or drizzle.

The yellow wind alert has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo from 6am until 8pm.

"Strong to gale force south to southwest winds today (Thursday), with gusts of 90 to 110kmh expected,” the forecaster said.

Met Éireann said today will be mild and windy with a “good deal of cloud”.

There will be long dry periods and patchy rain or drizzle.

However, more persistent rain will develop in western and north-western counties this evening. Top temperatures today will range from 14C to 17C.

It will stay mild and breezy overnight with outbreaks of rain affecting Atlantic coastal counties at times.

Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with little patchy rain or drizzle at times, especially over hills. Lowest temperatures will drop back to between 12C and 15C.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

The best of the dry weather is expected across the eastern half of the country. It will be another mild and windy day with highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

There will be scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle across the country on Friday night, with the heaviest downpours affecting the south of the country. It will be another mild night with lowest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

The forecaster said Saturday will see plenty of cloud, but some hazy sunny spells are expected too.

After a rather damp start with patchy rain and drizzle, it will become largely dry for the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 13C to 16C.

It will remain generally dry on Saturday night apart from a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will drop back to between 10C and 13C.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be mostly dry, with a mix of cloud and some hazy sunny spells. There is the chance of rain on west and south-west coasts at times, especially later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C are expected.

Rain is expected to affect parts of Munster and Connacht on Sunday night, but it will be largely dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will range from 9C to 12C.

The forecaster said the current indications suggest there will be dry weather in the north and east of the country on Monday, with some bright spells. It is expected to be cloudier further south and west with occasional rain, drizzle, and maximum temperatures of 12C to 15C.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday night with scattered outbreak of rain or drizzle and lowest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

"Early indications are that Tuesday will be a breezy day with outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 11C to 14C,” Met Éireann said.