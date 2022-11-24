Irish weather: Yellow wind warning in place for four counties as ‘very blustery day’ forecast

A status yellow wind warning is in place for four counties along the southern coast, with Met Éireann saying today will be “very blustery”.

The warning will be in place for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford until 11am.

"Very strong and gusty south to southwest winds with the potential for wave overtopping,” Met Éireann said.

The UK’s Met Office has also issued a status yellow wind warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry, until 2pm today.

"Strong winds may lead to transport disruption on Thursday,” the Met Office said.

Met Éireann said today will be very blustery, especially along southern coastal counties.

This morning will be largely cloudy with rain spreading eastwards across the country.

The rain will then clear to scattered showers around midday with occasional bright spells developing. Some hail and thunder is also possible, while highest temperatures will range from 9C to 13C.

There will be clear spells and occasional showers tonight with a further chance of hail and thunder. Lowest temperatures will drop back to between 2C and 7C. degrees, and it will be warmest along Atlantic coasts.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be largely dry and bright with just isolated showers, mainly affecting the western half of the country during the morning.

Highest temperatures will range from 9C to 13C.

Friday night will be cloudy but dry, with just isolated showers. By morning however, more persistent rain will push in across the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C are expected.

Met Éireann said it will be dull and damp on Saturday with occasional outbreaks of rain, most persistent along southern coastal counties. The rain may turn heavy in some areas later in the evening. Temperatures will be above average for this time of year, with highs of 12C to 15C.

It will be quite wet at first on Saturday night, with outbreaks of showery rain, potentially turning heavy in places.

The rain will then clear eastwards during the night, leaving largely clear and dry conditions with just isolated showers lingering along Atlantic coasts. Minimum temperatures will drop back to between 7C and 11C.

Met Éireann said there will be plenty of dry and bright weather on Sunday, but showers will persist along Atlantic coasts through much of the day. Highest temperatures of 9C to 13C are expected.

The showers will continue in many Atlantic coastal areas on Sunday night, but it will stay largely clear and dry elsewhere, with lowest temperatures of 4C to 9C.

Monday will see a mix of clear spells and showers, with highest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

“Considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook. Higher pressure may develop over Ireland for the middle of next week, leading to slightly more settled conditions,” the forecaster said