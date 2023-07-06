Irish weather: Yellow rain warning for four counties, as wet day forecast nationwide

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for four counties, while scattered rain is expected nationwide throughout today.

The rain warning will be in place for counties Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo from 10am until 8pm.

"Heavy rain at times on Thursday may cause localised flooding. Rain accompanied by fresh to strong winds will lead to poor travelling conditions. Rainfall totals will be higher in mountainous regions,” Met Éireann said.

The forecaster said a freshening southerly wind will bring rain and drizzle eastwards through this morning, with the rain becoming widespread by the afternoon. The heaviest and most persistent downfalls will be across Atlantic counties, with spot flooding possible. Highest temperatures today will range from 15C to 19C.

Tonight will be windy with heavy rain in places leading to possible spot flooding, while it will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 13C to 16C.

Met Éireann said there will be scattered heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms mainly over the western half of the country tomorrow morning. It will be drier with sunny spells in the east. Tomorrow will be a warm and humid day, especially in any sunshine with highest temperatures of 18C to 23C.

Friday night will start off dry for many areas. with showers or longer spells of rain developing in the west again. Lowest temperatures will range from 15C or 16C.

The forecaster said thundery rain will move northwards across the country on Saturday. Sunshine and westerly breezes will later follow, while there will be highest temperatures of 18C to 23C.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (03rd of July - 09th of July)

Saturday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures 10C or 11C.

After a dry start, the forecaster said showers will be widespread on Sunday afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy with possible spot flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 17C to 21C.

“A similar story on Monday with sunshine and frequent showers, some of them heavy in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 17C to 20C,” Met Éireann said.

“The picture remains unsettled in to the extended outlook period.”