Irish weather: ‘Wet and humid today’ with blustery conditions this weekend

Lucia Rocco (3) from Bayside, Dublin, holds onto her brolly on a wet and windy Bull Wall in Clontarf yesterday. Photo: Frank McGrath

Met Éireann said today will be humid and mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, while highest temperatures will range from 16C to 20C.

Tonight, the rain will clear to the east with dry spells and some showers following – mainly in the west. Lowest temperatures overnight of 10C to 13C.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be a bright, fresh, blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will range from 15C in the northwest to 20C in the southeast.

Saturday night will be dry in most areas with long clear spells. Any showers will become confined to coastal parts of the west and north, with lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be a blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15C to 20C are expected – coolest in the west and north and warmest in the southeast.

Sunday night will be mainly dry with lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (23rd of June - 29th of June)

The forecaster said Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain at times, especially in the west and northwest. It will be less windy than the weekend with highs of 17C to 21C.

Met Éireann said persistent or heavy rain on Tuesday will spread north-eastwards over Ireland and will continue for much of Tuesday night and then clear to the northeast. Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C are forecast.

“Wednesday will bring sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C with fresh, gusty west to northwest winds,” Met Éireann said.

“The rest of next week will continue unsettled with rain or showers at times. It looks like becoming warmer with temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.”