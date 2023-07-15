Irish weather: ‘Unseasonably strong winds’ today, with a Status Yellow warning for two counties and islands

For the rest of the country, today will be another wet and windy day, bringing with it a chance of thunderstorms, Met Éireann forecasts.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for coastal areas of Galway, Mayo and the off-shore islands due to “unseasonably strong winds.”

The warning is in place from 10am until 9pm today.

Widespread showers and longer spells of rain are to be expected across the country.

Southerly winds will turn into strong and gusty west to northwest winds for the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are expected.

Thunderstorms are possible during the day as the wet weather continues into the night.

Showers may turn heavy and lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees are forecast overnight.

Some breaks in the rain will arrive on Sunday, offering a mix of sunshine and showers throughout the day.

The rain may turn heavy at times, with Met Éireann forecasting the chance of a thunder in the east of the country during the afternoon and evening.

It will stay windy, with highest temperatures reaching 15 to 19 degrees.

The showers will become more isolated into Sunday night, as some dry and clear spells develop and the westerly winds weaken.

Unsettled weather with showers in the afternoons are expected for next week.

Rain and sunshine are both to be expected again on Monday, though showers will clear in the evening.

Tuesday will remain mixed, with southern counties experiencing wet and windy weather while elsewhere across the country will see cloud and some isolated showers.

Met Éireann forecasts that it will be “a little drier” on Wednesday with some sunshine and a patches of rain in the afternoon.