Irish weather: Turning cooler and remaining generally unsettled with showers at times

Met Éireann has said it will turn cooler for the rest of the week and remain generally unsettled with showers at times.

It said this morning will be dry for most with a few bright spells and just scattered patches of light rain and drizzle.

More persistent rain will push into the northwest later in the morning, gradually spreading south-eastwards through the day and turning heavy at times. However, parts of the south and east will stay dry until tonight. It will be breezy with highest temperatures of 10C to 14C.

Rain and drizzle will gradually move further south-eastwards tonight, clearing into the Irish Sea early on. Cooler conditions will follow from the west overnight, with clear spells and scattered showers, turning heavier and more prolonged towards morning, particularly over Munster. Lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C are expected.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be a windy and showery day with westerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty, stronger at times near Atlantic coasts. There will be a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers, turning heavy and persistent at times with highest temperatures of 8C to 12C.

Wednesday night will be colder with clear spells and scattered showers, heavy at times and possibly turning wintry over high ground.

Showers will become mainly confined to the west and north overnight, with drier weather elsewhere. However, there will be some patchy drizzle near southern coasts, in lowest temperatures of 1C to 4C.

Met Éireann said a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers will follow on Thursday, with a chance of hail or sleet on high ground and highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

Thursday night will be cold with clear spells and a good deal of dry weather, apart from isolated showers in the west and north and the odd patch of drizzle along southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2C to 2C d are expected, with a touch of frost forming.

Met Éireann said Friday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers on hills and mountains and highest temperatures of 6C to 9C .

Friday night will be largely dry with long clear spells, just isolated showers and a touch of frost forming in temperatures ranging from 2C to 1C degrees.

A bright day with plenty of dry weather and just well scattered showers will follow on Saturday with highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

“Turning wet and windy on Sunday, with unsettled conditions continuing into next week,” Met Éireann said.