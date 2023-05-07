Irish weather: Temperatures to reach up to 19C today, with showers moving across the country

A man goes for a run in Clontarf, Dublin, on an autumn morning. Photo: PA — © PA

Met Éireann said today will be a mild day with showers in west spreading eastwards across the country through the afternoon.

Today will start out dry with sunny spells, but it will become cloudy with light rain or drizzle along the west coast during the afternoon. Showers will become more widespread and persistent as they spread eastwards later. Highest temperatures today will range from 16C to 19C.

There will be widespread rain tonight, heavy at times, with clearer conditions by morning and lowest temperatures of 11C to 13C.

Tomorrow, Monday, will see showers and sunny spells in the morning becoming frequent and widespread in the afternoon. The forecaster said in the early evening, in eastern areas, showers are expected to turn heavy and thundery with the possibility of isolated squalls. Highest temperatures of 15C in the west and 20C in the east are expected.

Showers will become isolated on Monday night, mainly affecting western areas, with lowest temperatures of 8C to 10C.

Met Éireann said there will be sunny spells and showers on Tuesday. Some of the showers will be heavy in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 14C to 16C.

It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday night. Outbreaks of rain will extend eastwards with lowest temperatures of 6C to 9C.

The forecaster said rain will clear eastwards to showers on Wednesday, with highest temperatures of 14C or 15C.

Thursday will see further sun and showers with highest temperatures 14C to 16C.

“Current indications suggest mainly dry weather with some sunshine on Friday, with a spell of rain likely for Saturday,” Met Éireann said.