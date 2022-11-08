Irish weather: ‘Sunny spells and thundery showers’ today, while weather advisory for ‘rain and localised flooding’ issued

Exit only...Many trail walks in Killarney National Park are inaccessible after heavy rainfall this week. Valentia observatory recorded the highest rainfall and highest temperature of any weather station in Ireland, in October. 255.9mm of rain fell at Valentia during the month of October, which is 144% of its long-term October average. Valentia recorded 76 hours of sunshine in total last month, which was among the lowest of any weather station in Ireland. Ross Island, where the car park is now used by the native Swans, much of Muckross Peninsula and the Gamewood in Knockreer is under water. There is a Status Yellow Alert for rainfall for the entire week, with further flooding expected. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/ ISSUED 6th November 2022

Met Éireann said today will see sunny spells and “scattered heavy or thundery showers”, while a weather advisory for rain and localised flooding has been issued.

Weather advisories are issued for up to a week ahead to provide early information on potential hazardous weather.

"This week, further spells of rain and showers will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels,” the forecaster said.

Met Éireann said today will be a bright, fresh day with some sunny spells and scattered heavy or thundery showers. Highest temperatures will range from 10C to 13C.

Tonight showers will continue but they will ease slightly and gradually become more confined to western counties.

Lowest temperatures will drop back to between 5C and 8C.

Met Éireann said tomorrow morning will be bright with further scattered showers.

The showers will become more isolated by afternoon. However, cloud will build from the west through the afternoon and evening with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures will range of 11C to 14C.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading north-eastwards across the country, with lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Thursday will be mild, humid and blustery with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C are expected.

Thursday night will be cloudy with rain turning more persistent and possibly heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding. It will be very mild night with lowest temperatures of 13C to 15C.

The forecaster said Friday will be another mild and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, most persistent and heaviest over the western half of the country with localised flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 14C to 17C.

On Friday night the rain will continue with an ongoing risk of flooding and lowest temperatures of 12C to 14C.

Met Éireann said the rain will mostly be confined to the western half of the country on Saturday, with some drier spells developing further to the east, while highest temperatures will range from 14C to 16C.

“Current indications suggest that Sunday and the early days of next week will bring further showers and spells of rain. Staying mild with temperatures in the low to mid-teens,” the forecaster said