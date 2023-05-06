Irish weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers today, with possibly thundery downpours

Met Éireann said there will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today, with a chance of thundery downpours.

Showers today will be most frequent in the afternoon and evening. Some of the showers will be heavy and there is a chance of thundery downpours, which may cause spot flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 15C to 18C.

Showers will die out early tonight, leaving dry and partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the night. Patches of mist and fog will form too, with lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

The forecaster said tomorrow will start dry with some sunny spells. Patches of light rain or drizzle will develop in the southwest and west later in the morning. More widespread and heavier rain will move into Munster and Connacht during the afternoon and will extend to most areas in the evening, however, the northeast will stay dry until nightfall. Highest temperatures of 14C to 19C are expected and it will be warmest in the midlands and east.

Sunday night will be cloudy and wet as outbreaks of rain and drizzle continue to move northeastwards across the country. It will be a very mild night will temperatures remaining above 11C to 13C.

Met Éireann said Monday morning will be cloudy with scattered rain and drizzle. The wet conditions will clear to sunny spells and scattered showers for the afternoon and evening, with some heavy and thundery showers possible. Highest temperatures will range from 15C to 19C and it will be warmest in the east.

Showers will become less widespread on Monday night, mainly affecting western areas, with lowest temperatures of 8C to 10C.

The forecasters said Tuesday will start with sunny spells and scattered showers but it will become cloudier later in the day with more persistent rain moving into the west. Highest temperatures of 12C to 15C are expected.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending eastwards, will lowest temperatures will fall back to between 7C and 10C.

“A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers [on Wednesday]. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze,” Met Éireann said.

“Staying unsettled for the rest of the week and the weekend, with showers and spells of rain.”