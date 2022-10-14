Irish weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers today, with ‘isolated thunderstorms’ over weekend

Today will see a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells, while the weather is set to remain unsettled and blustery at times over the weekend.

Met Éireann said it will be generally cloudy this morning with outbreaks of showery rain.

The rain will clear south eastwards through the morning with scattered showers and sunny spells following from the northwest. It will stay cloudier in the southeast with odd patches of drizzle. Highest temperatures today will range from 10C to 14C.

Early tonight persistent heavy showers will push into western coastal counties, with the potential for some thunderstorms and hail.

The showers will become widespread across the country overnight, remaining heavy in places. It will be drier by tomorrow morning as showers clear into the Irish Sea. Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 3C to 7C.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be a blustery and showery day. Scattered showers in the west will become more frequent and widespread through the morning and early afternoon.

Showers will turn heavy at times, particularly over the western half of the country, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. It will feel cooler with highest temperatures of 9C to 13C.

Saturday night will be drier as showers gradually become more isolated, however, they will occasionally be heavy in western and north western areas. Overnight temperatures will drop back to between 3C to 7C.

The forecaster said Sunday will be mostly dry and bright start, apart from isolated showers in the northwest. Cloud will build from the south through the day, bringing outbreaks of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range from 10C to 14C.

The rain will gradually clear northwards on Sunday night, with drier weather and clear spells following. There will be scattered showers in the west and northwest, with lowest temperatures of 6C to 11C.

Met Éireann said Monday will be a drier day with spells of sunshine and just a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 12C to 15C are expected.

Monday night will be cold, dry and mostly. Some mist and fog will develop in light easterly or variable winds, with lowest temperatures of 2C to 6C.

The forecaster said there will be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells on Tuesday, with the chance of some light rain and drizzle in southern areas and highest temperatures of 12C to 16C.

“Turning more unsettled once again from Wednesday onwards, with rain and showers possibly turning heavy at times,” Met Éireann said.