Irish weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers today, but further thunderstorms on the way

Met Éireann said today will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered passing showers, while some of the showers heavy at times in the north or northeast.

Highest temperatures today will range from 15C to 19C or 20C and it will be coolest along the Atlantic, in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Early tonight showers will become more isolated, with clear spells for a time. Later in the night, scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in across much of the west, with lowest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be a rather wet and windy day with rain and drizzle becoming widespread through the morning. The heaviest and most persistent downpours will be across Atlantic counties with spot flooding possible. It will be misty with low cloud and highest temperatures of 15C to 19C.

Thursday night will be wet and rather windy too with some further blustery spells of rain. It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 13C to 16C.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (03rd of July - 09th of July)

Met Éireann said some scattered thundery showers will develop on Friday with intense falls across the west and southwest and spot flooding. It will be warm and humid, especially in sunshine with highest temperatures of 18C to 23C.

The forecaster said the thundery rain will clear northwards on Saturday, giving way to sunshine and highs of 18C to 23C.

For Sunday, Met Éireann said there will be widespread heavy thundery showers and spot flooding, especially later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 17C to 22C.