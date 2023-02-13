Met Éireann said today will be generally dry with sunny spells, while more unsettled weather is forecast for later this week.

Prolonged sunny spells will develop in the west this morning and gradually extending further eastwards through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of today will range from 9C to 12C.

It will turn mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain spreading from the south this evening, with lowest temperatures of 4C to 8C.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be cloudy and blustery with a few scattered outbreaks of rain in the morning. It will be drier in the afternoon with the best of the afternoon sunny spells in the east. Tuesday will be quite mild with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry to start with a few clear spells in the east, but outbreaks of rain will gradually push in from the west. The rain will extend across the country by morning with clear spells and a few isolated showers following from the west. Lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C are expected.

Met Éireann said there will be sunny spells and scattered shower through much of the Wednesday, however, cloud will thicken in the south and west later in the afternoon with rain extending from the southwest through the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 8C to 11C.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with rain in the southwest becoming fairly widespread. The rain may become heavy at times in the east with lowest temperatures of 4C to 8C.

The forecaster said Thursday morning will be dry but remain cloudy. Further outbreaks of rain will likely spread from the west to most parts through the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

It will be windy on Thursday night with showery outbreaks of rain continuing through much of the night in blustery fresh to strong southwest to west winds. Lowest temperatures of 5C to 8C are expected and it will become mostly dry by morning.

“Friday morning will be mostly dry, bright and sunny, becoming cloudier though through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C,” Met Éireann said.

“Currently there is better agreement for more settled conditions developing again for the weekend and early days of next week.”