Irish weather: Summer not over yet, as Met Éireann forecast sunny spells and humidity

It will be a dry, warm Saturday with sunny spells that will continue into next week.

Cloud, mist and fog will clear throughout this morning to leave a largely dry day with some sunny spells.

There may be “an odd light shower” and clouds will increase from the northwest this evening, Met Éireann forecasts.

Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees are expected, dropping to lows of 10 to 13 degrees overnight.

It will stay dry overnight and into tomorrow, despite mist and fog that will again clear through Sunday morning.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (29th of August - 5th of September)

Met Éireann predicts Sunday will be largely dry and sunny with some patchy drizzle in the west and north of the country.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees are expected, dropping to between 8 to 13 degrees overnight.

Monday will bring much of the same weather patterns: mist and fog that will clear to reveal a dry day with sunny spells.

Met Éireann expects the day to be “rather humid” with highs of 20 to 23 degrees expected.

Again, Tuesday will bring much of the same: mist to clear to bring sun as the day progresses.

There is a chance that showers will return from the south of the country during the day and they may turn possibly heavy and thundery.

Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees are expected.

Looking ahead into next week, Met Éireann says: “Current indications suggest the warm and humid southerly airflow will likely persist through the rest of the working week but with an increased chance of showers, particularly in western counties.”