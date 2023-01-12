A nationwide Status Yellow wind warning is place until 2am on Friday morning.

Met Éireann has warned that strong and gusty winds could lead to “power outages and downed trees and travel disruption”.

“Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty today, in the west at first, progressing eastwards in the afternoon, reaching storm force at coastal areas of the northwest,” Met Éireann said.

A separate Status Orange marine warning for wind has been issued for coastal areas in the west and northwest, with winds set to reach up to “storm force 10”. The warning has been issued from 11am to 6pm today.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Several hundred customers in the west and southwest are without power this morning. ESB Networks said it is working to restore power to affected customers “as quickly as possible”. Details of estimated restoration times are available on powercheck.esbnetworks.ie.

Met Éireann said westerly winds will be very strong and gusty across the country today and stormy near coasts along the west and northwest in the afternoon. There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers. Showers will be frequent and prolonged across Ulster with a chance of “isolated thunderstorms and hail”. Afternoon highs will reach 7C or 8C.

The showers will continue through tonight, with lowest temperatures of 3C to 6C.

The forecaster said tomorrow, Friday, showers in the morning will ease and there will be sunshine for a time in the afternoon. Fresh and gusty westerly winds will ease in the afternoon too, while highest temperatures will range from 7C to 9C.

Friday night will be wet as rain from the southwest spreads to all areas. Temperatures will fall back to between 2C and 5C, as the rain clears towards morning.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be windy with scattered showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 3C to 6C are expected, while temperatures will fall to below 0C on Saturday night.

The forecaster said Sunday will be breezy and cold with showers on coasts and sunny spells inland. Temperatures of just 3C to 6C are expected in the afternoon, while freezing temperatures will return on Sunday night.

“Currently Monday looks like starting out dry with showers on western coasts giving way to widespread rain later as winds strengthen once again. It'll be another very cold day,” Met Éireann said.

“The cold unsettled spell will continue into midweek.”