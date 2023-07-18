Irish weather: Status Yellow warnings still in place for three counties as rain to continue

Showers will continue across the country today with dryer spells expected from tonight

A Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford remains in place as the wet weather is set to persist across the country today.

Spells of heavy rain and showers may lead to spot flooding in the south with the warning valid until 3pm this afternoon.

There will be spells of rain in most areas this morning with some heavy showers expected.

Met Éireann forecasts rain will clear eastwards in the late morning and afternoon with some brighter weather expected, followed by showers.

Light, variable winds are expected with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells and isolated showers. There will be lows of 7 to 11 degrees with light northwest breezes.

The UV index will be high under clear skies across the country and Met Éireann encourages the use of sunscreen.

Tomorrow will see conditions improve as a bright day with sunny spells is expected with some scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will be 16 to 19 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds. Tomorrow night will be mainly dry with lows of 8 to 11 degrees and light northwest or variable breezes.

Thursday will bring more sunshine and scattered showers. Met Éireann predicts changeable weather throughout the week and a mix of sunny spells and rain will continue.