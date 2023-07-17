Irish weather: Status Yellow rain warning issued to three counties as Met Éireann forecasts showers

Scattered showers and sunny spells kick off what will be a wet week for many across the country.

Members of the public brave the weather on the Ha'Penny Bridge, Dublin Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford, with scattered showers expected across the county.

Spells of heavy rain followed by showers in Cork, Kerry and Waterford are expected from 8pm tonight and it may lead to localised flooding.

The rain warning is valid from 8pm until 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

Met Éireann forecasts cloud that will thicken throughout the afternoon with rain pushing into the southwest by this evening.

A light, occasionally moderate, westerly breeze is expected.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees are to be expected before dropping to lows of 9 to 12 degrees tonight.

UV levels will be moderate to high under any clear skies, with Met Éireann encouraging the use of sun protection.

Rain will spread to most areas across the country tonight, turning heavy in the south and bringing a risk of spot flooding.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (17th of July - 23rd of July)

It will stay dry in Ulster and surrounding counties.

Tomorrow will start wet and rainy though will brighten as the day progresses.

Outbreaks of rain are forecast to turn to showers, some may turn heavy and thundery.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees are expected before decreasing to lows of 9 to 11 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will bring much of the same: sunny spells mixed with scattered showers.

Longer clear, dry spells will arrive in the evening as just isolated showers are to be expected.

The rest of the week will be changeable and mixed with temperatures slightly cooler than is usual for this time of year.