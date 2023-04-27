Irish weather: Spot flooding in parts today with ‘mixed conditions’ forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend

Met Éireann said the weather will be mixed over the coming days, with heavy rain and spot flooding expected in parts of the country this afternoon.

The forecaster said it will be mostly cloudy at first this morning with some patchy rain or drizzle, mainly in the north. However, showery rain will develop in the southwest and extend north-eastwards through this morning and afternoon. It will be driest generally in the west and north, while the rain will turn heavy locally with a chance of spot flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 11C to 15C.

The last of the persistent rain will clear eastwards early tonight – giving way to dry and clear conditions. Some isolated patches of light rain or drizzle will follow, mainly in Atlantic counties. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 4C and 8C and it will be cooler locally in parts of Leinster and east Ulster.

Met Éireann said there will be a good deal of dry weather tomorrow morning with sunny spells and just isolated patches of light rain and drizzle. During the afternoon, scattered showers will develop and turn heavy locally, while highest temperatures of 14C to 18C are expected.

Clear spells on Friday night will give way to mostly cloudy conditions from the west, along with outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will not fall below 7C to 11C.

The forecaster said Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with some patchy light rain or drizzle. Good sunny spells will develop during the morning and afternoon along with scattered showers, possibly heavy in the northeast. Highest temperatures will range from 15C to 18C.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers at first on Saturday night, before cloudier conditions and showery rain moves in from the west. Temperatures will remain between 7C and 11C.

The forecaster said showery rain will continue to clear on Sunday morning, to leave a day of sunny spells and widespread showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C are expected.

The showers will become more isolated early on Sunday night with cloud building in from the northwest and temperatures ranging from 7C to 10C.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers for Bank Holiday Monday morning, with most areas becoming dry towards the evening as the showers largely die out. Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C are forecast.

“Current indications suggest that there will be a good deal of dry weather through midweek at least with just some showers. Temperatures continuing to reach the mid to high teens with mostly light winds,” Met Éireann said.