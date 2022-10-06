Irish weather: ‘Showery and blustery’ conditions forecast by Met Eireann

Met Éireann said today will be “showery and blustery”, while unsettled conditions are set to continue over the coming days.

The forecaster said showers will be most frequent over the northern half of the country today and will turn “heavy and prolonged” at times in the northwest.

There will be some sunny spells too, especially in the south. Highest temperatures today will range from 13C to 17C.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Early tonight there will be clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent over the northern half of the country.

A band of more persistent rain will move into the northwest towards midnight and will move southeast across the country overnight. Heavy and possibly thundery downpours are expected. It will be breezy and blustery with lowest temperatures of 8C to 13C.

Met Éireann said the rain will clear from the south and southeast tomorrow morning and for the rest of the day there will be sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery. Most areas will be dry during the evening as the showers become isolated. It will be a cool and breezy day with highest temperatures of 10C to 15C.

Friday night will be mostly dry and clear, although a few light showers will persist near northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5C to 9C are expected.

The forecaster said Saturday will be a drier day with sunny spells and isolated light showers. It will become cloudier during the evening and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures will range from 12C to 15C.

Cloud will increase across the country during Saturday night and rain will move into the west and northwest. It will become breezy too with lowest temperatures of 8C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country. Drier and clearer conditions will follow from the northwest by evening. Highest temperatures of 12C to 16C are expected.

The rain will clear from the southeast early on Sunday night, followed by mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night, with lowest temperatures of 5C to 9C.

Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 12C to 15C.

"Becoming unsettled again with spells of wet and breezy weather,” Met Éireann said.