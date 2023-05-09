Irish weather: Rain expected to turn heavy and thundery but temperatures to hit high teens, Met Éireann forecasts

While showers will be isolated mainly to the west and southwest, they are expected to spread eastwards throughout the morning becoming widespread.

There will be some heavy periods with possible thunder, while at other times during the day the rain will clear leaving sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 17C and lows of 13C throughout the day.

Light southwest winds will increase moderate westerly at times this afternoon and evening, Met Éireann says.

Showers are expected to continue through to tonight, merging to longer spells of rain at times in the west and northwest, while in the east and southeast the showers are expected to be more scattered with longer drier and clearer intervals occurring.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast

Temperatures will drop between 7C and 10C in light to moderate southwest winds tonight. Winds will be fresher near Atlantic coastal areas.

Rain is expected to follow into tomorrow, starting off mostly cloudy with showers becoming widespread in the morning.

Periods of sun will break through during the day, but the showers will remain widespread with some heavy and possibly thundery downpours.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly, ranging between 12C and 15C in moderate west to southwest winds, fresher near the Atlantic coasts.

Becoming duller throughout the day, outbreaks of heavy and possibly thundery rain will develop in the northwest on Wednesday evening, moving southeastwards over the country overnight, followed by showers.

Westerly winds are expected to be light to moderate, with fresh to strong winds along the Atlantic coasts, veering northwest with the passage of rain.

Temperatures will be moderate, ranging between 6C and 10C, coldest in Ulster.