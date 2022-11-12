Irish weather: Rain and drizzle this morning, but ‘hazy sunshine’ expected later

Met Éireann said today will start out mild, cloudy, and misty with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

It will be become dry for most parts through the afternoon and evening with hazy sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures today will range from 13C to 15C.

Tonight will be generally dry and cloudy, with isolated patches of rain. Persistent rain will develop in the west and southwest before dawn. Overnight temperatures will of 10C to 12C are expected.

The forecaster said outbreaks of rain will spread across the western half of the country on Sunday morning, turning heavy in places. The east of the country will enjoy some sunny spells early on, but the rain will move eastwards during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 13C to 16C.

It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in many areas on Sunday night. The rain will gradually clear with showers becoming confined to the northeast by morning. Lowest temperatures will drop back to between 4C to 9C.

Met Éireann said next week will be “very changeable”, as a “mobile Atlantic regime” will bring the “possibility of very strong winds at times”.

The forecaster said the rain will clear to the northeast early on Monday, leaving dry and sunny spells for most of the day. In the evening heavy outbreaks of rain will push in to the southwest. Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C are expected.

Overnight the rain will spread north-eastwards across the country overnight, turning heavy at times, with lowest temperatures of 5C to 8C.

Met Éireann said the rain will ease on Tuesday, with sunny spells, scattered showers and highest temperatures of 9C to 12C expected.

Scattered showers and clear spells are also forecast for Tuesday night, with lowest temperatures of 3C to 5C.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers early on Wednesday with rain approaching western and southern areas later on in the day. Highest temperatures of 9C to 12C are expected.

“Considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook. Early indications are that unsettled conditions will continue through the rest of the working week with further spells of rain and blustery winds at times,” Met Éireann said.