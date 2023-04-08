Irish weather: Mostly good news today – but Met Éireann warns of possible stormy conditions next week

Met Éireann said it will be mostly dry today with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine.

It will remain cloudiest in the west, however, some patchy light rain or drizzle is possible at times on Atlantic fringes. Highest temperatures will range from 11C to 15C and it will be coolest near southern and eastern coasts.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It will be generally cloudy over the western half of the country tonight with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle becoming persistent towards morning. Some clear spells are possible in the east where it should remain dry. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 5C and 9C.

On Easter Sunday morning it will be largely dry in the east with some brighter spells but it will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Rain in the west during the morning will gradually spread eastwards in the afternoon. While there will be a few drier intervals for a time in the west through the middle of the day, a further band of heavier rain will push in later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C will be accompanied by blustery southerly winds.

Rain will clear to the east early on Sunday night, but scattered heavy or thundery showers will follow from the west with a slight chance of some hail locally. Lowest temperatures of 5C to 9C are expected.

The forecaster said conditions will be very unsettled at times next week with the potential for some very windy and wet conditions, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Met Éireann said there will be widespread showers with some sunny spells on Bank Holiday Monday. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible. The showers will ease off towards evening as drier spells develop. Highest temperatures will range from 9C to 12C.

Showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties on Monday night. It will be drier elsewhere with some good clear spells persisting. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 2C and 5C.

The forecaster said there is a “low probability of a high impact event” on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“While there is still a high degree of uncertainty in the details it is quite likely that Tuesday will be a wet and windy day with the possibility of wind warnings being issued in due course,” Met Éireann said.

“There is potential for impactful conditions, so stay up to date with the forecast and warnings for your local area.

"Currently southerly winds veering westerly will likely be strong and very gusty with gales or stronger winds in some coastal areas on Tuesday. Rain will push in from the southwest through the morning and become widespread and at times heavy during the afternoon before clearing to squally showers later in the day. Highs will range from 9C to 11C.”

Tuesday night will turn cold and remain very windy with squally showers bringing some very gusty conditions at times. There will be a chance of hail, isolated thunderstorms and a few brief wintry flurries over high ground are possible. Lows of 1C to 4C are expected.

“Remaining windy on Wednesday with frequent squally showers feeding in from the west throughout the day. Some of the showers with be heavy with a chance for further isolated thunderstorms and hail, and the showers may merge to longer spells of rain at times. Highs on 6C to 10C in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds,” Met Éireann said.

“Remaining generally unsettled for the rest of the week and further spells of wet and possibly windy conditions can't be ruled out.”