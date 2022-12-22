Irish weather: Mixed conditions today with ‘showers or outbreaks of rain’ over the Christmas weekend

Santa Claus can pop up in all sorts of places

Met Éireann said the mixed weather is set to continue over the coming days, while further “showers or outbreaks of rain” are forecast for Christmas weekend.

Met Éireann said it will be cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, as well as some patchy mist and fog.

The rain will slowly clear to the east through this morning, leaving a mostly dry day with a few sunny spells. However, there will be occasional showers in the north and northwest and some fog patches may linger over Ulster. Highest temperatures today will range from 6C to 9C.

There will be a largely dry start to tonight with isolated showers and areas of fog developing. It will turn cloudier overnight with rain pushing into Munster, and reaching much of Connacht and Leinster by morning.

The fog will clear from these areas as the rain spreads. Lowest temperatures of -1C to 4C are expected, and it will be coldest before the rain develops with a chance of some frost patches in light to moderate winds.

The forecaster said tomorrow morning, fog will linger in some northern areas. Outbreaks of rain will slowly spread further northwards through the day, turning heavy at times.

Scattered showers and sunny spells will follow from the southwest later, but rain may linger in Ulster until after nightfall. Highest temperatures will range from 7C to 11C.

On Friday night any lingering rain in Ulster will clear early on.

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the night, most persistent and occasionally heavy along Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 2C to 6C.

Met Éireann said Saturday, Christmas Eve, will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly turning heavy at times near western and southern coasts. Highest temperatures will range from 7C to 10C.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Saturday night. Some of the showers may be heavy. Lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C are expected.

The forecaster said the current indications suggest that Christmas, morning will be dry and bright for many eastern and southern areas but showery outbreaks of rain will move into the west and north.

This rain will gradually make its way south-eastwards across the country through the day. Highest temperatures of 7C to 10C are expected.

Monday, St. Stephen's Day, will be a colder and brighter day with scattered showers mainly in western and northern coastal counties. These showers may turn to sleet in some spots, with highest temperatures of 3C to 7C.

“There is still uncertainty in the further outlook but early indications point towards the return of milder air from Tuesday onwards. Staying unsettled with rain and showers feeding in from the Atlantic,” Met Éireann said.