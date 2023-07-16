Irish weather: Mixed bag as showers and sunny spells continue into next week

Met Éireann has forecast showers and sunny spells for today, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The rain will sometimes turn heavy, mainly in the midlands and east into the afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms may develop, with blustery winds expected at times with mostly moderate westerly winds.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are forecast for today, dropping to lows of 7 to 10 degrees tonight.

Scattered showers will continue into the evening, with long dry spells developing overnight.

Some mist may develop and winds will ease.

The week will start with another mixed day as Monday will start with sunny spells and scattered showers that may turn cloudy in the southwest.

Patches of rain will develop in most of the country towards the end of the day, as the showers turn heavy in Munster at night.

Highs of 17 to 19 degrees are expected.

The coming week will remain unsettled and changeable, Met Éireann predicts, and temperatures will drop to a little below average for this time of year.

Tuesday will be another wet day that will gradually become brighter from the west into the afternoon while Wednesday will be bright with a little cloud.

Scattered showers will continue throughout the day and into Thursday and Friday.