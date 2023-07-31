Irish weather: Mix of sunshine and showers today, possibly thundery – Met Éireann

Tomorrow – the first day of August – will begin dry though some showers may interrupt otherwise sunny spells.

It looks to be a wet start to the week as Met Éireann forecasts a cloudy day mixed with showers that could turn thundery at times.

The occasional outbreaks of rain could turn heavy in some parts of the country as the day progresses.

Limited sunny spells are expected, though, as highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are forecast.

Tonight, the rain may continue in both northern and southern counties with clear spells and scattered showers elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are expected.

7 Day Weather Forecast (31st of July to 6th of August)

Rain will develop in southwestern parts of the country by Tuesdat evening and spread northeastwards with light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees are expected before Wednesday marks a return to dull, wet weather.

Met Éireann has forecast that the week will bring sunshine and showers most days, though midweek will be the wettest.

Thursday will bring light showers with outbreaks of sunshine before Friday becomes cloudy with rain in southern parts of the country and sunny spells further north.