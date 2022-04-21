Met Éireann said today will see a mix of “hazy sun spells and isolated showers”, with the worst of the rain expected in the west.

Cloudy with rain and drizzle in the west and southwest early this morning but otherwise dry with clear spells and patches of mist.

Met Éireann said the rain and mist will gradually clear through the morning and for the rest of the day there will be hazy sunny spells and isolated showers.

A few heavy showers are possible in the west during the afternoon with highest temperatures of 13C to 17C.

Tonight there will be a few light showers in the south and southwest but otherwise it will be dry with clear spells with lowest temperatures of 3C to 8C.

Met Éireann said tomorrow morning will be largely dry with hazy sunny spells and just isolated light showers.

Through the day it will become cloudier over the southern half of the country, bringing scattered outbreaks of rain.

It will become breezy with highest temperatures of 13C and 16C.

Tomorrow night will be mostly dry with clear spells developing for a time, but becoming cloudier again later with lowest temperatures of 4C to 8C.

Met Éireann said Saturday morning will be dry with sunny spells over the northern half of the country but it will be cloudier further south with patches of light rain. During the afternoon, sunny spells and scattered showers will develop.

The showers will be most frequent in the south and east but by evening most areas will be dry. Highest temperatures of 12C to 15C are expected.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and a slight chance of light showers in the east with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C.

Met Éireann said Sunday morning will be dry with sunny spells but well scattered showers will pop up in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11C to 15C degrees are expected, mildest in the southwest.

Sunday night will see dry, clear spells and just isolated showers and lowest temperatures of 2C to 6C.

Met Éireann said there will be a good amount of dry weather again on Monday. The best of the sunny spells are expected in the morning and the evening, with cloudier conditions and scattered showers in the afternoon and highest temperatures of 11C to 15C.

“Little change into midweek with showers at times but overall a lot of dry weather. Maximum daytime temperatures staying around 11C to 15C, best in the west,” Met Éireann said.

