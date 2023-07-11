Irish weather: Met Éireann predicts heavy downpours with some sunny spells

10/07/2023 Members of the public brave the bad weather on Henry Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Rainy weather is expected to remain for the next few days as scattered showers and heavy downpours are expected.

Despite highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, showers will continue across the country today.

Met Éireann forecasts some heavy downpours in parts of the north and east.

Bright or sunny spells may break through in many areas, following mist or fog early this morning.

As the day progresses, further outbreaks of rain should be expected along the Atlantic coasts before the showers move eastwards tonight.

Patches of mist are forecast, with lowest temperatures reaching 9 and 12 degrees.

UV levels will be moderate to high, with Met Éireann encouraging people to take the necessary precautions.

Tomorrow will see another day of scattered showers turning into heavy downpours in the north.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (10th of July - 17th of July)

Sunny spells will break through in other parts of the country, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 15 to 19.

Met Éireann has forecast further unsettled weather for the week ahead.

Temperatures will likely fall close to or slightly below the seasonal average.

Tomorrow night will become dry in many parts of the country.

Thursday is expected to bring much of the same, with the mix of sunny spells and showers continuing before more persistent and heavy outbreaks of rain begin on Friday.