Irish weather: Met Eireann predicts dry conditions with some sunny spells

A man goes for a run in Clontarf, Dublin, on an autumn morning. Photo: PA

Met Éireann said today will be largely dry with isolated showers in places.

While it will remain mostly cloudy today, there will be “some sunny breaks” at times. Highest temperatures will range from 15C to 18C.

There will be a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing in the north and west. It will be mild with lowest temperatures of 8C to 13C.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be “fairly cloudy” but there will be pleasant sunny breaks too. While it will continue mostly dry, there will be outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mostly in the north and west, with highest temperatures of 17C to 19C.

It will be remain mild with a mix of cloud and clear spells on Tuesday night. Western counties will experience some light rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will range from 9C to 13C.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle continuing in the west and north, with patchy drizzle elsewhere. The mild conditions will continue, with highest temperatures of 16C to 19C.

It will be wet and breezy on Wednesday night, as rain gradually extends from the Atlantic across much of the country with some locally heavy falls at times. It will remain dry in until morning. Highest temperatures of 12C to 15C are expected.

Met Éireann said the rain will clear from the northwest on Thursday morning and it will be followed by mostly dry and sunny conditions but it will be cooler for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 15C to 18C are forecast, warmest in the southeast.

Thursday night will be mostly dry with long clear spells, scattered showers and lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C.

Friday morning will be clear and sunny for the most parts, although there may be a few stray showers during the early afternoon. It will feel fresher with temperatures of 14C and 17C.

"Staying fairly settled on Saturday but there is potential for wet and windy weather on Sunday,” Met Éireann said.