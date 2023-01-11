Irish weather: Met Éireann issues two wind and rain warnings as ‘wet and blustery’ day forecast

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for four counties, with Met Éireann saying today will be wet and blustery in most places.

The Yellow wind alert covers Clare, Cork, Kerry, Galway and it is in place until midday today.

"Strong west to southwest winds on Wednesday morning with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, especially near the coast,” Met Éireann said.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for all counties in Munster. The warning comes into affect at 6pm this evening and runs until midnight on Thursday.

"Becoming very windy on Wednesday evening and night with heavy rain. Possible spot flooding. Strong westerly winds with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h,” Met Éireann said.

The forecaster said it will be windy and showery with very strong gusts along Atlantic coasts this morning.

The showers will merge into some longer spells of rain while “Isolated thunderstorms and hail are likely”. Many areas away from the north and southwest will have dry spells in the afternoon.

Rain will extend from the southwest to all areas later, apart from the north of the country. Highest temperatures will range from of 5C to 9C.

Widespread outbreaks of rain will move in from the west with low cloud and mist patches tonight.

South-westerly winds will be strong to very strong at times across the southern half of the country, but much lighter elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 2C to 6C.

Met Éireann said tomorrow morning will be dull and damp at first, with wet conditions locally.

While sunny spells will develop, some passing blustery showers will track west to east too. Some of the showers will turn to hail across Atlantic counties later, with highest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Thursday night.

The showers will be prolonged across the north and northwest with the potential for hail and isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures of 3C to 6C are expected.

The forecaster said daytime blustery showers will mainly affect the north and northwest on Friday, with sunny spells across many other areas. It will remain windy with fresh and gusty westerly winds and highest temperatures of 6C to 9C.

Friday night will be cloudy and wet as a band of rain pushes in from the southwest and spreads to all areas. Lowest temperatures will range from 2C to 5C.

“Remaining windy Saturday with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds. Scattered showers and sunny spells, though feeling cold with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degree,” Met Éireann said.

“Windy and cold with a wind chill factor. Spells of rain will be followed later by wintry showers.”