Met Éireann said there will be a blustery start to today, with showery outbreaks of rain and possible spot flooding across southern and western counties.

A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway, Mayo until 12.30pm today.

"Heavy rain at times tonight (Sunday) and on Monday morning with spot flooding possible. Highest amounts in coastal and mountainous areas,” Met Éireann said.

A Status Yellow wind warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford has also been issued until noon today, with gusts of up to “100 km/hr” expected.

Met Éireann said it will be cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain during this morning, heaviest across southern and western counties with spot flooding possible.

Highest temperatures in the early afternoon will range from 7C to 9C degrees in the west and 10C to 13C degrees in the east. Cooler, drier and brighter conditions will follow from the southwest throughout this afternoon.

It will be breezy and largely dry tonight, with clear spells and well scattered showers. Lowest temperatures will drop back to between 3C to 7C.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be another windy day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with the possibility of hail, and highest temperatures of 6C to 10C.

Tuesday night will be blustery with clear spells, scattered showers and a further chance of hail.

The showers will be most frequent in the northwest, merging to longer spells of rain later. Lowest temperatures of 3C to 6C are expected.

Met Éireann said there will be sunny spells at first on Wednesday with showers, mainly in the northwest, clearing northwards gradually.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest in the morning, and gradually extend over much of the country throughout the day. Highest temperatures will range from 7C to 10C.

Wednesday night will be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, and lowest temperatures of 2C to 6C. Some mist and fog patches will develop.

The forecaster said outbreaks of rain will clear eastwards through Thursday morning. The rest of the day will be largely dry with a few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, and highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

It will continue mostly dry on Thursday night but more persistent rain will develop in the southwest towards morning. Some mist and fog will also develop, with lowest temperatures of 2C to 6C.

Met Éireann said Friday will be cloudy with rain in the southwest extending north-eastwards across the country with some heavy falls possible. Sunny spells and showers will then follow from the southwest, with highest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

"A good deal of uncertainty for Christmas weekend but current indications suggest it will continue unsettled,” the forecaster said.