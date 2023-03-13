Irish weather: Met Éireann issue Status Yellow snow and ice warning for 11 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for 11 counties from 8pm until noon tomorrow.

The weather alert covers counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath and all of Connacht.

"Wintry showers will lead to icy conditions in some areas tonight (Monday night) and on Tuesday morning,” Met Éireann said.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Antrim, Down, Tyrone, Derry from 5pm until 11am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann said there will be showers or longer spells of rain today, heavy in places with the chance of spot flooding.

After a mild start, colder air will move in across the northwest of the country by afternoon. It will turn colder in all areas by evening with the possibility of some wintry showers in the north. There will be afternoon highs of 4C to 8C in the north and 9C to 12C in the south.

Tonight will be cold and blustery with clear spells and scattered wintry showers, with falls of snow in places.

Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and thunder. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between of -2C to 3C with icy stretches developing on some untreated roads and paths.

The forecaster said there will be an icy start in many areas on Tuesday. It will be a cold and breezy day with sunny spells and showers.

Many of the showers will be wintry with the chance of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures will range from 4C to 7C.

It will be cold on Tuesday night with widespread frost along with some icy stretches. Wintry showers will die out to leave most of the country dry for a time.

Lowest temperatures of -4C to 0C are forecast. Later in the night, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northwards over the country during Wednesday morning, preceded by sleet or snow for a time in the north.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be a wet day with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, especially in Munster and Connacht. Some falls of sleet or snow are possible for a time in north Ulster.

Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from 2C to 6C degrees in Ulster, and 7C to 11C elsewhere.

Wednesday will be mild and breezy with outbreaks of rain and lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

The forecaster said Thursday will continue mild and breezy with sunny spells and showers, some heavy and prolonged. Maximum temperatures of 12C to 15C are expected.

There will be scattered outbreaks of rain across the country on Thursday night with lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

“Current indications suggest it will be a showery day on St. Patrick's Day. There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of the showers possibly heavy and prolonged. Highest temperatures of 12C to 15C. A mix of clear spells and showers on Friday night. Lowest temperatures of 6C to 9C degrees,” Met Éireann said.

“Low pressure is expected to be positioned over Ireland for the weekend bringing showery conditions.”