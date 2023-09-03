Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts warm week, but some showers on the horizon

It will be a misty start to the morning across Munster and Leinster, but Met Éireann forecasts that a day of “warm spells and hazy sunshine” is on the way.

Highest temperatures of 23 or 24 degrees are expected before dropping to lows of 11 degrees overnight.

The start of the week will bring much of the same weather patterns, with Monday morning starting with pockets of fog that clear to leave a warm, dry, mostly sunny day.

Monday will see highest temperatures of 21 to 25 or 26 degrees that will fall into the mid to high teens overnight, Met Éireann forecasts.

The night will remain mostly dry, bringing some mist that will clear by Tuesday morning.

A break in the dry spell on Tuesday may see showers in the southwest that could turn heavy or thundery throughout the day.

It will be a warm day, with highs of 21 to 26 degrees.

Met Éireann forecasts that Wednesday will be a cloudier day with scattered showers in the western half of the country.

Thursday looks to bring scattered, heavy showers that may bring a chance of thunder mixed with some bright or sunny intervals.

High temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees are expected.

The week looks to continue with warm weather and an increased chance of thundery showers from midweek.