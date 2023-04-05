Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts turn in fortune for Easter weekend after dry spell

Met Éireann said it will be largely dry for the rest of the working week, but further outbreaks of rain are expected over the Easter long weekend.

The forecaster said it will be dull and damp this morning with some lingering outbreaks of rain.

By mid-afternoon, the most persistent rain will clear eastwards with decent sunny spells and just a few showers following from the west. Highest temperatures will range from 11C to 15C today and it will be warmest in the south.

Isolated showers will continue tonight, though many areas will remain dry, with lowest temperatures of 1C to 5C.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be largely dry with decent sunny spells, some passing showers – mainly during the morning and afternoon – and highest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Thursday night will be dry and chilly with a few patches of mist or fog possible and lowest temperatures of 0C to 3C.

The forecaster said Good Friday will be dry for most of the country with decent bright spells and just a slight chance of showers. Highest temperatures will range from 11C to 14C.

Friday night will be dry in most areas, but persistent outbreaks of rain will start pushing in to Atlantic coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 5C to 9C are expected.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be cloudy and wet with persistent outbreaks of rain in the west gradually extending across the country. Highest temperatures will range from 10C to 13C.

A few isolated patches of rain will linger on Saturday night, but most areas will remain dry. Minimum temperatures of 5C to 8C are expected.

The forecaster said Easter Sunday will be generally dry at first with some early bright spells. In the afternoon, a band of showery rain will push in from the west and mainly affect Atlantic coastal counties while parts of the east may remain dry. Highest temperatures will reach between 11C and 14C.

“Easter Monday will have a cloudy and wet start with outbreaks of rain in many areas. By the afternoon though, the rain will largely clear eastwards with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers following from the west. Maximum temperatures of 10C to 14C in light westerly breezes,” Met Éireann said.

“Considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook, although conditions are expected to remain unsettled through the middle of next week.”