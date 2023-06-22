Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts temperatures to hit 24C today, but weekend weather more unsettled

Met Éireann has said today will be mostly warm and sunny but the weather will be more unsettled over this weekend and into next week.

It said today will be dry for most areas with just a few isolated showers, mainly in northern parts this evening. There will be good spells of sunshine as well, with highest temperatures of 20C to 24C, warmest in the midlands.

Tonight will be mostly dry at first, but patchy outbreaks of rain will arrive to western areas early in the night and extend across the country by morning. Overnight temperatures will stay warmer than in recent nights, only falling to around 15C or 16C.

The forecaster said tomorrow it will be mainly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain throughout the day. It will be somewhat humid as well with highest temperatures of 19C to 23C.

Friday night will continue to be cloudy and humid with scattered outbreaks of rain and temperatures not falling below 15C to 17C.

Met Éireann has forecasted further humid conditions for Saturday, with occasional outbreaks of rain, most frequent in western parts later in the day. Most areas will be cloudy with the best of any sunshine in the east and northeast. Highest temperatures will range from 19C to 24C.

The rain will turn persistent and potentially heavy over much of the west and midlands overnight on Saturday, while parts of the east will remain dry until morning. Lowest temperatures of 13C to 16C are expected.

The forecaster said Sunday will be dull and wet start with widespread outbreaks of rain.

The rain will clear to scattered showers by the afternoon, some of which may be heavy or thundery. Some sunny spells will develop as well. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than in previous days with highs of 17C to 21C

Met Éireann said Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers, merging to longer spells of rain in the west later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 16C to 18C are forecast.

“Early indications are that it will remain unsettled through mid-week with further spells of rain or showers expected,” Met Éireann said.