Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts temperatures set to drop below freezing tonight

Today is expected to be dry throughout the day with plenty of sunshine, especially towards the west of Ireland.

Temperatures will reach highs of 7C-9C in light to moderate easterly or southeasterly breezes.

Met Éireann predicts that it will remain dry in most areas tonight with just a few rainy spells, mainly confined to Leinster.

However temperatures are expected to fall between -1C and -3C, with inland parts of the country set to experience the coldest spells along with some patches of frost.

Winds will be very light and variable.

Meanwhile, Tuesday will bring largely cloudy but remain dry in most areas, seeing isolated showers continue to affect eastern areas in the early morning.

Showers are expected to spread south of the country during the afternoon, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures will range between 7C-9C.