Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts temperatures of up to 20C with sunshine this weekend

The weekend is expected to be mainly warm with temperatures reaching highs of 20C, becoming cooler form Sunday onwards.

Starting misty and foggy early this morning, it will become clearer and mainly dry with sunny spells throughout the day.

A few isolated showers are expected to develop in the late afternoon and evening, Met Éireann forecasts.

Temperatures will reach up to 19C, while cooler areas will see temperatures sit around 15C with light northerly breezes.

Tonight is expected to remain dry with long clear spells. Some patches of mist and fog should develop in the near calm conditions.

Temperatures will drop between 4C and 8C.

Saturday morning will see similar conditions with mist and fog clearing early in the day, leaving a largely dry day with plenty of sunshine.

Cloud is expected to increase from the west during the evening, the National Forecaster says.

Bringing a warm day, temperatures will reach up to 20C, with some areas averaging around 16C in variable breezes.

Beginning dry, Saturday night will see rain and drizzle develop in the west and northwest around midnight, spreading eastwards to most areas overnight.

Temperatures will remain moderate, sitting around 8C to 10C with mostly light southerly winds, fresher along Atlantic coastal areas.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy and damp with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, gradually clearing eastwards with sunny spells and a few light showers following.

It is expected to become noticeably cooler as the rain clears with moderate to fresh northwest winds becoming established. Temperatures will be lower, sitting around 11C to 14C. Sunday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and a few showers in the northwest.

Lowest temperatures will range between 4C and 8C with light to moderate northwest breezes.