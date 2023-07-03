Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts sunny spells later today but some ‘thunderstorms possible’

Met Éireann said there will be outbreaks of rain this morning, which will be heavy and persistent in parts.

The rain will give way to brighter spells with showers later today.

There will be better sunshine this afternoon and evening but scattered showers will continue.

Some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Top temperatures today will range from 15C to 18C.

Showers will become mostly confined to the west and northwest tonight with clear spells developing elsewhere and lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be another day of showers and sunny spells.

The rain may turn prolonged with the potential for thunder. However, it will become drier in the west and northwest in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 15C to 18C.

Tuesday night will becoming largely dry with clear spells but more showers will reach Atlantic coastal counties by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C are expected.

Met Éireann said there will be showers and spells of sunshine once again on Wednesday, some turning heavy and possibly thundery in the afternoon in parts of the east and north. Highest temperatures will range from 14C to 18C.

The forecaster said there will be some early sunshine on Thursday, especially in the east and north but cloud will gradually increase from the Atlantic bringing outbreaks of rain which may turn heavy and persistent later; especially in western parts. Highest temperatures of 15C to 19C are expected.

“Current indications suggest that it will be unsettled for Friday and the weekend with occasional showers or longer spells of rain. Some heavy or thundery downpours may occur but in the sunnier gaps it will feel warm as it turns more humid with temperatures in the high teens or low 20's. It could be breezy or windy at times too,” Met Éireann said.