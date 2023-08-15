Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts sunny spells but scattered showers to continue

Finn German pointer dog pictured splashing around in the sea during the warm weather conditions at Seapoint, Co Dublin. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Met Éireann forecasts a bright day ahead with sunny spells and some scattered showers.

It will dry out in many parts of the country by this evening.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are expected before dropping to between 8 to 12 degrees overnight.

Some patches of mist and fog may form, though will clear by morning.

Tomorrow will bring more sunny spells and scattered showers that are most likely in northern and eastern counties.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees are expected, continuing into Thursday and the rest of the weekend.

7 Day Weather Forecast (15th of August to 21th of August)

It will be a mainly dry day on Thursday before the rain returns on Friday.

Showers will become heavier with spot flooding possible at times, though sunny and showery conditions will return on Saturday and Sunday.

Looking at the week ahead, Met Éireann says: “While there is still a good deal of uncertainty, there are tentative signs that high pressure will build close to Ireland bringing drier and more settled weather for the early days of next week with temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.”