Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts sunny Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures hitting highs of 19C’

The bank holiday weekend will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures hitting highs of 19C.

While today, Friday starts dull and misty, sunshine is expected to break through later in the day with some scattered showers.

Temperatures are expected to range between 14C and 18C in light westerly or variable breezes.

Tonight is expected to see clear spells give way to mostly cloudy conditions building form the west.

There will be patchy rain in coastal areas, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures will remain moderate throughout the night, ranging between 7C to 11C in light variable breezes.

Saturday is expected to start bright with good sunny spells. However, there will be some scattered showers in the afternoon throughout the country.

Temperatures will reach highs of 19C in some areas, while others will see temperatures vary around 15C in light southeasterly or variable breezes.

Saturday night will bring mainly clear spells with some isolated showers before becoming cloudier and showery rain develops later.

Temperatures will stay between 8C and 11C in light southerly or variable breezes.

Sunday will see showery rain from the night before clear eastwards, leaving a day of sunny spells and widespread showers, some heavier than others.

Remaining relatively warm, temperatures will range between 15C to 18C. It will be coolest along the Atlantic coast as light southwesterly breezes gradually increase moderate westerly,

Any lingering showers are expected to die out and Sunday night will be mainly dry.

Temperatures are set to sit around 7C to 9C in mostly light westerly winds.

Meanwhile, the Bank Holiday Monday will see sunny spells interrupted by scattered showers throughout the day. Most areas are expected to become dry by evening.

Temperatures will be similar to the weekend’s warmth, averaging between 15C and 18C in a light to moderate northwesterly wind. Areas in Ulster are expected to see temperatures drop slightly by a degree or so due to northwesterly winds.