Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend

High pressure is expected to dominate the week ahead. Photo: Gerry Mooney

It will be mainly dry today with plenty of sunshine and light to moderate northwest breezes.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 14C and 18C around the country, Met Éireann says,

High pressure is expected to dominate the week ahead, with each day becoming slightly warmer as we head into the weekend.

Tonight is expected to remain dry and clear, with temperatures dropping between 3C and 6C in light westerly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow is expected to bring similar conditions, reaming dry and sunny. However, it is expected to become slightly cloudier in the north later in the day.

Temperatures will hit highs of 15C and 19C in light to moderate southwest to west winds.

Wednesday night is expected to remain mainly dry with clear spells. following through to the weekend.

Temperatures will drop between 4C and 8C in light southwesterly or variable breezes, becoming less cold each subsequent night of the week.

Remaining dry, Thursday is expected to bring plenty of sun. Some cloud will build in the west through the morning with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times, breaking up later in the day.

Temperatures will remain similar to previous days, reaching between 15C and 19C in mostly light southwest to west breezes.