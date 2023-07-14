Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts heavy rain as Status Yellow warning in place for 17 hours

Spells of heavy rain and blustery winds are expected, with the public urged to remember this weather can bring with it localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the country as spells of heavy rain are expected.

Spells of heavy rain and blustery winds are expected, with the public urged to remember this weather can bring with it localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning for counties in Leinster, Munster and Connacht as well as Monaghan and Cavan is valid since 2am this morning until 7pm this evening.

Donegal has also been issued with a Status Yellow rain warning that is in place until midnight on Saturday.

It will be a wet and blustery day that brings with it the risk of localised flooding.

Bands of rain will spread across the country this morning, becoming heavy at times.

In these areas, there will be a risk of localised flooding.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (10th of July - 17th of July)

The rain will begin to clear this afternoon in the south of the country, though the chance of isolated showers – that may turn heavy and thundery – will remain.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees are to be expected throughout the day.

Tonight, counties in the north of the country will continue to see rain while isolated showers continue in the south.

Clear, dry spells will develop in the south and east overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are forecast.

Heavy showers will continue throughout the weekend, with the unsettled weather continuing into next week.

The wet and windy weather will continue tomorrow, with widespread and heavy showers expected.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with fresh to strong westerly winds.

Showers will potentially turn thundery in the south tomorrow night, remaining wet and windy on Sunday morning.

Those patches of rain will gradually become more isolated later in the evening on Sunday, Met Éireann predicts.