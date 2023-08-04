Irish Weather: Met Éireann forecasts bright start before Status Yellow warnings affecting 19 counties this bank holiday weekend

Spells of heavy rain are expected in some counties, leading to possible spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

It will be a dry, bright start to the day Friday before Status Yellow warnings come into effect for most of the country.

Met Éireann has issued a warning for Connacht and Cavan that is in place from 2pm today until 9am tomorrow morning.

From 6pm today until 1pm tomorrow, a Status Yellow rain warning has also been issued for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Monaghan.

Spells of heavy rain are to be expected in these counties, leading to possible spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Overnight, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 1am on Saturday.

It will be in place until midday, bringing very strong north to northwest winds with gusts of up to 110km/hr.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from midnight, urging members of the public to be wary of potential disruption caused by unseasonably wet and windy conditions.

It is valid until midday on Saturday.

However, the forecast for the start of today is dry, clear and bright with sunny spells and isolated showers.

Met Éireann predicts cloud will gradually thicken throughout the day before outbreaks of rain develop in the west and southwest as the day progresses.

These showers will extend eastwards and the chance of spot flooding is likely.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are expected before dropping to lows of 9 to 12 degrees tonight.

Outbreaks of heavy rain will continue into the night, along with the risk of spot flooding.

Tomorrow, a wet and blustery start to the day in the south of the country will gradually clear as the rain spreads eastwards.

Brighter and drier conditions in the east will extend to all parts of the country by early afternoon, Met Éireann forecasts.

High temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees are expected.

The Bank Holiday Weekend will bring a mixed forecast, beginning wet and windy before sunny spells and showers arrive on Sunday and Monday.