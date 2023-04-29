Irish weather: Local downpours in areas with a chance of lightning, hail and spot flooding

Lightning, hail and spot flooding are possible in many parts of the country today

Sunny spells are expected to develop throughout the day as cloud and mist lifts in areas, however coastal fog is expected to linger locally.

This morning will see some isolated showers in areas, with scattered heavy showers breaking out in the afternoon and evening. Local downpours are expected to bring a chance of isolated lightning, hail and spot flooding.

It is expected to be humid with temperatures reaching between 15C and 18C, 19C in some areas.

Tonight should be largely dry in the south in earlier hours, while heavier showers continue further north.

It is expected to be mainly cloudy, becoming misty with some fog patches throughout the evening and into night, while further showers will spread from the Atlantic during the night.

Temperatures will remain moderate overnight, varying between 8C and 11C in light breezes, mostly southwesterly in direction.

Sunday is expected to bring similar conditions, with cloud early in the morning and scattered showers, heavy at times on the east coast.

Sunny spells will break through cloud during the day, while showers will turn heavier again, possibly thundery later in the day, mainly in the east and north. There will be a risk of spot flooding and hail.

Temperatures will be similar to Saturday, reaching between 15C and 18C, cooler along the Atlantic coasts.

Showers are expected to die out early Sunday night, becoming mainly dry with some isolated showers in areas. A mix of cloud and clear spells will bring cloudier conditions overnight.

Temperatures are expected to range between 7C and 10C.

The Bank Holiday Monday is expected to start cloudy with some hazy sunny spells in the afternoon and evening.

While they will not be as heavy as the previous day, there will be a few passing showers during the day.

Temperatures will range between 15C to 18C.

Monday night will be mostly dry and clear with little wind. Some cloud is expected to build through the night along with some pockets of fog.

It is expected to be a chillier night with lows between 4C and 7C.