Met Éireann said there will be localised thunderstorms and hail today

Met Éireann said it will be cold early this morning with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers developing throughout the day.

Some of the showers will be heavy, with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible in the west, while "wintry falls can't be ruled out” over higher ground.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 6C to 8C are forecast but it will feel colder due to moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Showers will die out early tonight, leaving mostly dry and clear conditions.

It will be cold with frost and possibly icy patches developing as temperatures drop to between -1C and 3C.

Cloud will increase in the northwest towards morning with a few patches of light rain or drizzle developing.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be mostly dry with sunny spells, hazy at times.

A few light showers will affect the north and northwest with highest temperatures of 7C to 9C.

There will be clear spells in the south and east early on Thursday night but cloud will increase from the northwest with some localised outbreaks of light rain and drizzle at times.

Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 1C and 5C.

Met Éireann said there will be a mix of cloud and hazy bright or sunny spells on Friday.

It will be a mostly dry day, with just isolated patches of light rain near northern and western coasts. Highest temperatures of 9C to 11C are expected.

Friday night will be dry with good clear spells early on, but cloud will increase towards morning.

Lowest temperatures will drop to between 1C and 5C, while some mist and fog will develop also in light northerly breezes.

The forecaster said any mist and fog will clear though Saturday morning, leaving a dry day with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and highest temperatures of 7C to 10C, coolest in the east.

Saturday night will be cold and dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, with lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be cool and dry with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and highest temperatures of 6C to 8C.

"Currently it looks to remaining cool and mostly dry early next week, with some sunny spells and just the chance of a few isolated showers mostly in the east, while some frosty nights can be expected,” the forecaster said.